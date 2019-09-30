Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $10.00 Million as Market Value Declined; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Stake in Williams (WSM) Raised as Stock Rose

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 6,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 99,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, up from 93,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 740,567 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 6.11 million shares traded or 171.91% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,316 shares to 44,795 shares, valued at $11.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,101 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05 million for 9.88 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings.