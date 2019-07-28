Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com (DRH) Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Humana (Call) (HUM) Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Trimmed Its Holding

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Call) (HUM) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 110 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65B, down from 360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Humana Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $276.87. About 868,676 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 21/03/2018 – Two Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Kindred Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Improved results; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $707M; 18/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Value-Based Model for Maternity Care; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health &; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com (DRH) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 469,293 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 355,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 1.41M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 56,218 shares to 57,309 shares, valued at $2.54 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssandc Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, up 32.32% or $1.28 from last year’s $3.96 per share. HUM’s profit will be $707.58M for 13.21 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.48 actual earnings per share reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 115 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0.32% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Quantres Asset Limited invested in 3,500 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.05% or 64,264 shares. The Michigan-based Telemus Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com, a South Carolina-based fund reported 43,609 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund holds 0.16% or 2,695 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.14% or 97,325 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc has 0.62% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 10,621 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 771 shares. The California-based Aperio Group Lc has invested 0.15% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Sio Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,817 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Advsr Lp has 0.05% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 93,875 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com (NYSE:CM) by 23,303 shares to 219,447 shares, valued at $23.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com (NYSE:PEG) by 35,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,273 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic LP owns 1.90 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Incorporated holds 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 63,670 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 582,741 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 472,638 shares. 30,544 are held by Amalgamated National Bank. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 14,795 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 250,816 shares. State Street owns 10.21M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.80 million are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 61,024 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0% or 131,458 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 137,643 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 137,028 were accumulated by Indexiq. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 47,249 shares.

