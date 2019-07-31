Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com (DRH) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Channing Capital Management Has Lowered Celgene (CELG) Stake as Share Price Rose

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 20,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, down from 113,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $92.58. About 1.50 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com (DRH) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 469,293 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 355,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 542,634 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Or has 1.36% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 44,963 shares. Blume Mngmt invested in 1,700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Personal Capital Advisors Corp has 5,320 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Corp has invested 0.34% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Duff & Phelps Investment Management holds 7,430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa reported 747,498 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.10 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 1.24 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 28,000 shares. Moreover, Tcw Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Oz Mgmt Lp holds 1.67M shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 221,561 shares. Sequoia Fin Limited Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Css Ltd Il holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 77,014 shares.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 104,642 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $34.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lci Industries by 79,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jounce Therapeutics Announces Update on Strategic Collaboration with Celgene Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VUG, ABBV, CELG, UPS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELG, ALGN, DOV – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Block & Leviton Announces $55 Million Settlement in Antitrust Case Against Celgene – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adelante Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.73 million shares or 1.98% of the stock. 25,863 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Prudential Fincl owns 5.56M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 15,749 shares. Smith Graham & Co Limited Partnership has 0.93% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 785,099 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 16,161 shares. 40,671 were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Vanguard Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 11.73 million are held by Fmr Ltd Llc. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.80M shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 82,800 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.64% or 136,062 shares.