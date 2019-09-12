DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

Table 1 demonstrates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 31.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.