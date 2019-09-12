DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
Table 1 demonstrates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 31.33% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
