DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR)

Since DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.84% and 38.92%. Comparatively, 20% are Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.2% 2% 5.48% 0% 4.08%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.