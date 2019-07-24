DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

As Conglomerates businesses, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
In table 1 we can see DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares and 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.35%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.8%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|3.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.02%
For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Opes Acquisition Corp. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
