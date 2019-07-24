DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

As Conglomerates businesses, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares and 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.35% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0.8% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 3.02% 0% 0% 3.02%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Opes Acquisition Corp. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.