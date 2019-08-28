DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)

This is a contrast between DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
