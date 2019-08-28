DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)

This is a contrast between DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.