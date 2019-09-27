DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|25.16M
|0.00
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|1.53M
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|248,371,174.73%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares and 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.
