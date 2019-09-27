DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 25.16M 0.00 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 1.53M -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 248,371,174.73% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares and 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.