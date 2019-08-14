DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
Table 1 highlights DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp on 3 of the 4 factors.
