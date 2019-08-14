DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp on 3 of the 4 factors.