DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) Contrasting side by side

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 25.16M 0.00 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 14.43M 0.07 143.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 248,371,174.73% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 137,428,571.43% 0% 0%

Liquidity

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.