DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) Contrasting side by side

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|25.16M
|0.00
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|14.43M
|0.07
|143.89
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|248,371,174.73%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|137,428,571.43%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|3.08%
|2.07%
|0%
|2.07%
For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.