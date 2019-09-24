DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Contrasting side by side

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.84% and 51.52%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.