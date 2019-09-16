DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Liquidity

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 120.26% and its average price target is $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.84% and 82.5% respectively. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.