DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)

Both DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|94.12
In table 1 we can see DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares and 22.6% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|1.04%
|2.39%
|3.17%
|5.71%
|0%
|2.19%
For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
