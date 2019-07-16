DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)

Both DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 94.12

In table 1 we can see DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares and 22.6% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Pure Acquisition Corp. 1.04% 2.39% 3.17% 5.71% 0% 2.19%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.