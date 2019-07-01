DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) Comparing side by side

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|220.87
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0%
|0.89%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|2.32%
For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.