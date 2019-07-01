DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) Comparing side by side

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.