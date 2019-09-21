Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)’s Financial Results Comparing With VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. 102 5.26 N/A 6.36 16.27 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.84 N/A 0.75 7.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. VOC Energy Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Diamondback Energy Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Diamondback Energy Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 4.4% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Competitively, VOC Energy Trust’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. and VOC Energy Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$149.14 is Diamondback Energy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 54.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diamondback Energy Inc. and VOC Energy Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.6% respectively. 0.2% are Diamondback Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Diamondback Energy Inc. was less bullish than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

Diamondback Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors VOC Energy Trust.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.