Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)’s Financial Results Comparing With SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

We are contrasting Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. 102 5.26 N/A 6.36 16.27 SM Energy Company 13 0.80 N/A 0.09 107.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Diamondback Energy Inc. and SM Energy Company. SM Energy Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Diamondback Energy Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Diamondback Energy Inc. is currently more affordable than SM Energy Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 4.4% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. SM Energy Company’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SM Energy Company are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Diamondback Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SM Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

Diamondback Energy Inc. and SM Energy Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 SM Energy Company 1 4 3 2.38

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s average price target is $148.71, while its potential upside is 53.59%. Competitively SM Energy Company has an average price target of $15.25, with potential upside of 40.81%. The results provided earlier shows that Diamondback Energy Inc. appears more favorable than SM Energy Company, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of SM Energy Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year Diamondback Energy Inc. has 11.57% stronger performance while SM Energy Company has -35.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Diamondback Energy Inc. beats SM Energy Company.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.