Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. 103 5.22 N/A 6.36 16.27 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diamondback Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Diamondback Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 4.4% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Diamondback Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.50% for Diamondback Energy Inc. with consensus target price of $153.44.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Diamondback Energy Inc. was less bullish than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

Diamondback Energy Inc. beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.