Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)’s Financial Results Comparing With EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

We are contrasting Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. 102 5.34 N/A 6.36 16.27 EOG Resources Inc. 88 2.63 N/A 5.79 14.82

Table 1 highlights Diamondback Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EOG Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Diamondback Energy Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Diamondback Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 4.4% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.82 beta means Diamondback Energy Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, EOG Resources Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, EOG Resources Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. EOG Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diamondback Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The consensus price target of Diamondback Energy Inc. is $148.71, with potential upside of 51.30%. Competitively the consensus price target of EOG Resources Inc. is $104.71, which is potential 30.68% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Diamondback Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than EOG Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamondback Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.5%. About 0.2% of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year Diamondback Energy Inc. has 11.57% stronger performance while EOG Resources Inc. has -1.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamondback Energy Inc. beats EOG Resources Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.