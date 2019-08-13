Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)’s Chief Executive Officer Travis Stice Made a Purchase of 4,186 Shares of the Company; Stein Mart (SMRT) Shorts Decreased By 6.51%

Stein Mart Inc (NASDAQ:SMRT) had a decrease of 6.51% in short interest. SMRT’s SI was 4.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.51% from 4.60M shares previously. With 494,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Stein Mart Inc (NASDAQ:SMRT)’s short sellers to cover SMRT’s short positions. The SI to Stein Mart Inc’s float is 13.86%. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.0126 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7789. About 81,283 shares traded. Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) has declined 64.42% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SMRT News: 14/03/2018 – Stein Mart 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART – IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO TERM LOAN, AMENDED EXISTING SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART CLOSES ON NEW $50M TERM LOAN; 23/05/2018 – STEIN MART 2Q EPS 16C; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART INC SEES FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stein Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMRT); 24/04/2018 – Stein Mart Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Stein Mart 1Q Rev $331M; 23/05/2018 – Stein Mart 1Q Net $7.33M; 23/05/2018 – Stein Mart Raises 1H Outlook

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.88. About 1.65M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Limited Co has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mackenzie Fincl owns 343,252 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cls Limited Com owns 222 shares. Icahn Carl C has 2.19% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs Com Ltd has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Shaker Limited Liability Oh holds 0.26% or 3,682 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 1.68M shares. Stevens Cap Lp owns 4,383 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 176,860 shares. Advisors Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 48,650 shares. Lpl Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 74,200 shares stake. Tortoise Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 81,302 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 449 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity. Hollis Michael L. bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352.

As announced in a form filed with the D.C. based-SEC on August 12, 2019, Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback Energy Inc and an insider, bought 4,186 shares of the firm for roughly $399,968 US Dollars based on an average price per share of $95.5. Travis Stice presently owns 407,789 shares or 0.25% of the company’s total market cap (Market Capitalization is a measurement of business value based on share price and number of shares outstanding).

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $155’s average target is 59.99% above currents $96.88 stock price. Diamondback had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $124 target in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $15.80 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. It has a 16.29 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diamondback’s (FANG) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Gas Prices – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.44 million. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

More notable recent Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stein Mart, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Share Price Is Down 94% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Stein Mart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SMRT) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stein Mart Earnings: SMRT Stock Pops as Retail Chain Turns Profit – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.