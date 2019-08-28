Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Reaches $97.22 After 9.00% Up Move; Mirae Asset Global Investments Increased Its Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Position

The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.25% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $97.22. About 987,644 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOEThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $15.85 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $105.97 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FANG worth $1.43 billion more.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) stake by 30.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending.

Among 2 analysts covering Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack Henry & Associates has $150 highest and $145 lowest target. $147.50's average target is 3.35% above currents $142.72 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) stake by 5,078 shares to 6,127 valued at $450,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Broadband Corp stake by 10,509 shares and now owns 8,030 shares. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $153.44's average target is 57.83% above currents $97.22 stock price. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has "Outperform" rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock has "Buy" rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm earned "Outperform" rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $15.85 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. It has a 16.34 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. The insider Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352. $399,968 worth of stock was bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.