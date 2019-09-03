Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Reaches $94.45 After 6.00% Down Move; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Premium Brands Holdings (TSE:PBH)

The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.70% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.45. About 491,315 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion CrewsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $15.17B company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $88.78 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FANG worth $910.32M less.

Among 5 analysts covering Premium Brands Holdings (TSE:PBH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Premium Brands Holdings has $101 highest and $72 lowest target. $87.40’s average target is -10.67% below currents $97.84 stock price. Premium Brands Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Scotia Capital maintained Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) rating on Friday, March 15. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $88 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) rating on Friday, March 15. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by RBC Capital Markets. IBC maintained Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) rating on Thursday, March 14. IBC has “Hold” rating and $72 target. See Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $101 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $97 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $72 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. had bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352. Stice Travis D. bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests Inc holds 62,319 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 74,235 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Co reported 22,681 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2.22 million shares. Comm State Bank has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 2,515 are held by Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.17% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Pitcairn invested in 2,942 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invests has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Heartland Consultants accumulated 2,398 shares. Old National National Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 48,808 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 2,400 shares stake. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 1.76% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 238,569 are held by Rhumbline Advisers.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $15.17 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $301.99 million for 12.56 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $153.44’s average target is 62.46% above currents $94.45 stock price. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FANG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Northland Capital. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fang Holdings (SFUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Marketing Services Growth – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Premium Brands Holdings Corporationâ€™s (TSE:PBH) 7.7% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s (NYSE:PBH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Theglobeandmail.com published: “Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH-T) Quote – The Globe and Mail” on November 15, 2017. More interesting news about Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) were released by: Nature.com and their article: “Pressure-induced superconductivity in H2-containing hydride PbH4(H2)2 – Nature.com” published on November 12, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) Struggling With Its 4.0% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Premium Brands Holdings Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) or 616,067 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 9 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH). Argi Svcs Limited Liability reported 6,973 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 311 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 53,833 shares. Ameriprise holds 254,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 850,212 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Ameritas Inc has invested 0.03% in Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH). Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Corp has 117,690 shares. Primecap Mngmt Comm Ca invested in 42,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,369 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 40,551 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc reported 91 shares.