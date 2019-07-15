Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Reaches $108.09 After 9.00% Down Move; Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Sentiment Is 1.39

The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.47% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $108.09. About 405,608 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $17.80B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $98.36 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FANG worth $1.60B less.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 139 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 100 trimmed and sold positions in Cabot Microelectronics Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 26.72 million shares, up from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cabot Microelectronics Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 71 Increased: 86 New Position: 53.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity. $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.69 million for 13.58 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $17.80 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. It has a 18.96 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 21 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $189 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers invested in 216,123 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Principal Grp reported 231,560 shares. California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 143,528 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 2.22M shares. Boston Partners holds 3.99 million shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 3,414 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stelliam Management Limited Partnership holds 32,500 shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Zwj Counsel invested in 2,254 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.38 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com reported 20 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Comerica Bancorp holds 52,369 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for 23,797 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 86,862 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.5% invested in the company for 193,753 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.39% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $111.17. About 45,670 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201