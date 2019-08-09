Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. 103 5.21 N/A 6.36 16.27 Isramco Inc. 117 3.88 N/A 6.23 19.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Diamondback Energy Inc. and Isramco Inc. Isramco Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Diamondback Energy Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Isramco Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 4.4% Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1%

Risk & Volatility

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Isramco Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Isramco Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Isramco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diamondback Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Diamondback Energy Inc. and Isramco Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s average target price is $153, while its potential upside is 60.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diamondback Energy Inc. and Isramco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 58.6% are Isramco Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57% Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44%

For the past year Diamondback Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Isramco Inc.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.