Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Contrasting side by side

Both Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. 104 6.59 N/A 6.36 17.16 Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.45 N/A 0.60 18.38

In table 1 we can see Diamondback Energy Inc. and Berry Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Berry Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Diamondback Energy Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Diamondback Energy Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diamondback Energy Inc. and Berry Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5.4% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diamondback Energy Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Berry Petroleum Corporation has 1.6 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Diamondback Energy Inc. and Berry Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$151.22 is Diamondback Energy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 48.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Diamondback Energy Inc. shares and 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares. About 0.2% of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Berry Petroleum Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamondback Energy Inc. 3.03% 2.93% 7.96% -4.21% -12.22% 17.65% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.27% -11.2% -4.06% -20.49% 18.72% 26.86%

For the past year Diamondback Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Berry Petroleum Corporation

Summary

Diamondback Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.