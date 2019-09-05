Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose While Scholtz & Company Has Increased by $472,175 Its Stake; Wolverine Asset Management Cut Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Position by $1.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 45.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 50,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 60,043 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 569,973 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $97.82. About 1.05 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.70 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 137,000 shares to 352,000 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 35,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl reported 0% stake. Gru One Trading LP reported 422,739 shares. 693,237 were reported by Morgan Stanley. 222,990 were reported by Citigroup. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 68,438 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 182,057 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 7,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.07% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Piedmont Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 10,189 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 33,948 shares. Kepos LP reported 72,307 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc, California-based fund reported 178,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Bolt Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 136,172 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 519,904 shares. 88,507 were reported by Cibc World Mkts. Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 40,961 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Fincl Corporation accumulated 0% or 133 shares. Andra Ap has 37,800 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 250,087 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 29,670 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 3,590 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cleararc accumulated 0.07% or 3,748 shares.