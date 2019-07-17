Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose While Leucadia National Has Increased Stake; Harris Associates LP Holding in Blackrock (BLK) Boosted by $1.33 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.22. About 726,090 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,021 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.97M, up from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $6.86 during the last trading session, reaching $470.31. About 299,262 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 16/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FUND IS SAID ADDED FACEBOOK HOLDINGS IN MARCH: RTRS; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS HIGHER YIELDS FAVOR SHORT OVER LONG MATURITIES IN GOVERNMENT DEBT; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – AVIRON CAPITAL SAYS ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIAL EQUITY STAKE IN KINO INDUSTRIES; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK 1Q REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.42B; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock Inquiries; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Statement re Privacy Policy; 09/04/2018 – RUPERT HARRISON, BLACKROCK CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, TO BLOOMBERG; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink surpasses $1 billion in personal fortune, Bloomberg reports; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – INITIATIVES TO REDUCE POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, RAISE INVESTOR TRANSPARENCY HAVE ACCELERATED ADOPTION OF FEE-BASED ADVISORY MODELS

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 203,475 shares to 6.01M shares, valued at $173.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 54,473 shares to 41,506 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.