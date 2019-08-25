Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose While Corvex Management LP Has Upped Its Holding; Graham Capital Management LP Increased Its Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Stake

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21 million, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.78 million shares traded or 11.47% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 360,428 shares traded or 41.76% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 09/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Oakworth has 11,509 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Waratah Cap invested in 124,076 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Cap Interest, a California-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Advisor Ptnrs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,070 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 30,376 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 35,085 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 284,930 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 30,061 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.35M shares or 0.04% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 385,926 shares.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $36.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 16.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.87M shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).