Diamondback Energy (FANG) to pay $0.19 on Aug 26, 2019; Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (TRVG) Shorts Lowered By 1.72%

Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG) had a decrease of 1.72% in short interest. TRVG’s SI was 5.39 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.72% from 5.49M shares previously. With 439,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Trivago N.V. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s short sellers to cover TRVG’s short positions. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 217,914 shares traded. trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has risen 25.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TRVG News: 25/04/2018 – Trivago 1Q Rev EUR259.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 25/04/2018 – Trivago Sees Overall Flat Revenue in 2018 Vs. 2017; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO N.V.: TO FURTHER PERSONALIZE HOTEL SEARCH; TRIVAGO ACQUIRES TRAVEL Al STARTUP TRIPHAPPY; 05/04/2018 TRIVAGO FILES TO OFFER UP TO $500M AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHRS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 09/05/2018 – TRIVAGO BUYS TRAVEL AI STARTUP TRIPHAPPY; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 16/05/2018 – trivago N.V.: Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) is expected to pay $0.19 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:FANG) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Diamondback Energy Inc’s current price of $92.74 translates into 0.20% yield. Diamondback Energy Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 3.92M shares traded or 135.68% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE

More notable recent trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Trivago Stock Jumped 22.1% in July – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – TRVG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trivago Keeps Making Money – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “trivago Welcomes James Carter as Head of Hotel Search – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trivago -4.7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The firm offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It currently has negative earnings. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $16.28 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations. It has a 15.59 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, the company's net acreage position was approximately 206,660 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 335,352 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity. $505,352 worth of stock was bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diamondback’s (FANG) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Gas Prices – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : DIS, FLT, PXD, MCHP, PAA, FANG, HST, WYNN, DVN, Y, WTR, AFG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated the shares of FANG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. Barclays Capital maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $151 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Williams Capital Group. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Limited, Australia-based fund reported 73,800 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Inc Lc reported 3,220 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 30,930 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc stated it has 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 23 shares. Raymond James Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability holds 22,681 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Viking Invsts L P reported 1.14 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 4.71 million shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bb&T holds 0.02% or 23,904 shares. Westwood holds 102,086 shares. Investec Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 59,642 shares.