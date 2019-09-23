Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock “Buy” Rating Maintained at Citigroup; The Target is Set to $118.0000; Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

In a research note sent to investors on today, Citigroup restate their “Buy” rating on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock. The TP would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from company’s current price.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 160 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 129 reduced and sold holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The institutional investors in our database now have: 64.69 million shares, down from 66.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Federal Realty Investment Trust in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 103 Increased: 117 New Position: 43.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 1.76 million shares traded or 327.25% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.58 per share. FRT’s profit will be $119.93 million for 20.98 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The company has market cap of $10.06 billion. As of June 30, 2005, it owned or had a majority interest in 103 community and neighborhood shopping centers, and retail mixed-use properties comprising approximately 17.4 million square feet located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. It has a 39.93 P/E ratio. In addition, it had 30% interest in approximately 0.5 million square feet of retail space through its joint venture with an affiliate of Clarion Lion Properties Fund, and one apartment complex in Maryland.

Presima Inc. holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust for 164,200 shares. Resolution Capital Ltd owns 517,352 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.07% invested in the company for 529,374 shares. The New Jersey-based Honeywell International Inc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 75,000 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity. Shares for $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity. Shares for $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $17100 highest and $12400 lowest target. $148.71’s average target is 53.59% above currents $96.82 stock price. Diamondback Energy had 17 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16800 target in Friday, September 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Northland Capital. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $96.82. About 3.67M shares traded or 121.05% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.