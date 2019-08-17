Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake Raised by Leucadia National Corp; Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lowered Its Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 229,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 229,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.14M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD)

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 315 shares to 2,510 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,558 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp holds 71,082 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. 53,459 were accumulated by Middleton & Communication Incorporated Ma. Brandes Limited Partnership reported 338,175 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associate holds 377,801 shares. First Long Island Ltd Co owns 5.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 334,310 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean has 0.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Franklin stated it has 27.71 million shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation invested in 22,533 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 8,997 shares in its portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 13,566 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Farmers invested in 80,916 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 4,881 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,593 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 21,161 shares. Tradition Mgmt Limited Company holds 70,805 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. had bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,959 shares. Ami Asset Management stated it has 125,430 shares. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 40,961 shares or 0.03% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 0.04% or 29,328 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communication Lp has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gideon Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.16% or 4,289 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of stated it has 186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capital Int Invsts has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.02% stake. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 5,533 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dean Associate Limited Liability Com reported 9,042 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% stake. First Manhattan Comm, a New York-based fund reported 97 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 208,093 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 98,860 shares to 68,391 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 54,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,506 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).