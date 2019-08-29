Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake Increased by Corvex Management Lp; Echostar (SATS) Shareholder Quaker Capital Investments Has Raised Position by $4.91 Million as Valuation Rose

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21 million, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $99. About 975,715 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 136,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 616,714 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.48M, up from 480,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 177,140 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. The insider Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results; Announces Significant Drop Down Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,087 shares. Axa accumulated 0.03% or 80,324 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 17,688 were reported by Essex Mngmt Co Llc. Kbc Nv holds 44,997 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 3,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 48,808 were reported by Old Natl Bank In. Polygon Limited reported 20,500 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 15,757 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 911,253 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Vanguard Gru reported 0.07% stake. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 127,900 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments has 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,170 are owned by Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc accumulated 600 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.07% or 964,768 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 67,852 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 64,953 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Raymond James Serv Advsrs has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 28,306 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 38,271 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability has 1.06M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Quantbot LP accumulated 0.05% or 14,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 316 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Voya Inv Mngmt accumulated 12,561 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 370,523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 327,095 shares.