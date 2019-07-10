Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake Held by National Pension Service; Broadfin Capital Position in Adma Biologics (ADMA) Decreased by $8.24 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 2.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.05M market cap company. The stock increased 6.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 1.19M shares traded or 18.81% up from the average. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,873 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, up from 125,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 1.01 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. $21.80M worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust on Thursday, June 6. Shares for $100,000 were bought by Guiheen Lawrence P. on Friday, May 17. The insider Grossman Adam S bought $120,000. $48,000 worth of stock was bought by Grossman Jerrold B on Friday, May 17. Shares for $16.00M were bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC. $18,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Mond James on Friday, May 17.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares to 193,300 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 694,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 400 shares stake. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 43,700 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). New York-based State Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 14,127 shares. Burns J W & Inc invested in 0.01% or 14,500 shares. Aisling Capital Lc invested in 20.55% or 3.61 million shares. 683 Mgmt Lc reported 0.28% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Amer reported 0% stake. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 22,799 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 4,000 shares. Gru One Trading LP owns 13,700 shares. Jane Street Limited Co has 46,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

