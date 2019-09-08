Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake Held by Corvex Management Lp; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Boosted Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake by $2.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 85,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 467,009 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, up from 381,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 2.68M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 1.49M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diamondback Energy Keeps Growing In A Tough Market – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diamondback Energy – Delivering As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports: Amazon, Caterpillar, Vertex & More – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Diamondback (FANG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 10.23 million shares. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership reported 9.89% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Encompass Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 675,400 shares stake. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 190 shares. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 4,383 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 37,234 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Llc has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Winslow Evans Crocker has 4,666 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 330 shares. Castleark Ltd Company holds 0.25% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 66,099 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 255,301 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Anchor Bolt Capital LP owns 1.34% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 136,172 shares. Moreover, Raymond James has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Exchange Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.6% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This Is One 6% Yield You Want In Your Dividend Pipeline: Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise gauges demand for ATEX ethane pipeline expansion – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners: 5.9% Yield And Quarterly Increases Fueled By Exporting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 210,361 shares to 161,064 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.67M shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 96,564 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 15,438 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 16,200 shares. Orleans Management La has invested 1.84% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). River Road Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.18 million shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rothschild Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 220,166 shares. Richard C Young And Ltd, Rhode Island-based fund reported 18,407 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 16,511 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.11% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 7,385 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 33,914 shares. Boys Arnold And Commerce has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.