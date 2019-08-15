Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake Has Raised by Brinker Capital Inc; Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $3.33 Million

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 74.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 8,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 20,628 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 11,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $96.31. About 1.58 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 829,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 963,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 24,549 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 27,943 shares to 76,818 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,832 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA: Diamondback Energy’s Buyback Program Should Bring Upside – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This FANG Will Rise – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What is the NASDAQ FANG Group and Why Does it Matter? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Caymus Cap Limited Partnership has invested 6.25% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Advsrs Asset has 48,650 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 37,668 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4.71 million shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) stated it has 9,170 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Of Vermont reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Amp Investors Ltd accumulated 73,800 shares. 10,984 are held by Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Co. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 219,196 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsr accumulated 1,648 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Etrade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,149 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. had bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352 on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HomeTrust Bank to Open Commercial Loan Production Office in Greensboro, N.C. – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “C. Hunter Westbrook Appointed Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Paula C. Labian Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HomeTrust Bank Hires Thomas Goins as EVP, Consumer Banking Executive – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fsi Grp Limited Co has invested 0.56% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 866,915 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 57,284 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 10,760 shares. Ajo Lp owns 99,914 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 5,730 shares. Maltese Cap Management Lc holds 271,000 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 4,904 shares. 14,409 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,052 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 94,836 shares. Sei reported 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 649,089 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 55,457 shares to 6.64 million shares, valued at $57.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orthofix Med Inc by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc.