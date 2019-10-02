Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shares Rose While Scholtz & Company Has Cut Its Stake by $1.07 Million; Citigroup Com New (C) Holder Connable Office Has Lowered Holding

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 14,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 63,569 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, down from 77,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $66.47. About 6.95 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 9,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 24,755 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, down from 34,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.81. About 888,689 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise reported 0.83% stake. Duncker Streett And has 7,316 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital invested 1.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Lc has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 7,094 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 242,066 were reported by Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. First National Bank & Trust owns 38,370 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Llc holds 0.03% or 3,302 shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct has invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 8,079 are owned by Gladius Management Lp. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 11,985 are owned by Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Com Nj. Strategic Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 164,880 are held by Janney Capital Limited Liability.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.39 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In ASHR And Citigroup – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth: The Frankenstein Cannabis Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 22,867 shares to 235,813 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU) by 75,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Mstar Glbl Upstream Nat Res Etf (GUNR).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.53M for 11.01 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mark Cuban Owns Almost $1B Of Amazon Stock, Calls It The ‘Best Startup In The World’ – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Factors to Know Ahead of Diamondback’s (FANG) Q1 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What is the NASDAQ FANG Group and Why Does it Matter? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are FANG Stocks Hot Again? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 35 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 2,002 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wright Invsts reported 1,929 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co owns 0.12% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2.79M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 70,802 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hm Payson holds 0.04% or 11,232 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Pcl has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 86,393 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,288 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt invested in 1.5% or 68,414 shares. Fruth accumulated 0.1% or 2,301 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.07% or 17.70M shares. 8,900 are held by Andra Ap. 13.04M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 0.01% or 7,912 shares. New York-based Sir Mgmt Lp has invested 2.93% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $154.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 3,611 shares to 48,206 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 35,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU).