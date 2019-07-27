Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Upped Its Position; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose, Alps Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $21.86 Million

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 91.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 177,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 193,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 480.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, up from 804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.01M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,000 shares to 66 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,548 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.