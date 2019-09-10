Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Lowered Its Position by $38.14 Million as Market Value Rose; Goelzer Investment Management Boosted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 408.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 11,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 14,355 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 2,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.05. About 1.67M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp analyzed 377,626 shares as the company's stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.49M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $96.54. About 2.58 million shares traded or 64.77% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,632 shares to 57,509 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,985 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 1.43 million shares. 49,590 are owned by Coastline Trust. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,004 shares. Cap Inv Counsel has invested 1.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Blackrock has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 3,582 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,454 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.48% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 134,875 shares. Regions has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Coho Ptnrs holds 846,322 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity owns 3,520 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Llc has 1,943 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.20 million shares to 7.72 million shares, valued at $415.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 103,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Capital Management Lc owns 114,228 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital stated it has 11,509 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 675,400 are held by Encompass Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Castleark Management Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 66,099 shares. Nikko Asset Americas has 65,947 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 79,794 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 0.19% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 88,081 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 59,642 shares. Ls Advsr Lc invested in 5,533 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Llc invested in 0.2% or 6,595 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 913,839 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 469 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Community Comml Bank Na stated it has 257 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $314.48 million for 12.84 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.