Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $369,054 as Valuation Rose; As Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Rose, Aldebaran Financial Has Upped Holding

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 3,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 91,186 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, up from 87,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.14M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Diamondback (FANG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Forecast 10% Upside For The Holdings of SPXT – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Tech Giants Reporting Earnings This Week – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports: Amazon, Caterpillar, Vertex & More – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) 6.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was bought by Hollis Michael L..

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Greater Sacramento signs Broome on for another five-year contract – Sacramento Business Journal” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.