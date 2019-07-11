Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Scout Investments Has Lowered Its Stake by $45.16 Million as Valuation Rose; De Burlo Group Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Lifted as Valuation Rose

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 131.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 59,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,525 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 45,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $134.51. About 413,427 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 69.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 447,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,567 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65 million, down from 640,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.96. About 590,237 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sands Ltd Llc reported 80,681 shares stake. Summit Securities Lc reported 4,700 shares. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.55% or 101,704 shares. De Burlo Gru accumulated 2.73% or 105,525 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 165 shares. Scholtz Lc reported 44,595 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,759 shares. Mirae Asset Global holds 0.04% or 44,787 shares. American Group owns 165,347 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 3.73 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 2.17 million shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 2,664 shares. Cidel Asset Management holds 0.02% or 2,236 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 165,850 shares to 49,365 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 44,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,414 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 22,044 shares in its portfolio. Capital Research Glob accumulated 11.18 million shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited invested in 20,774 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Checchi Cap Advisers holds 2,577 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 44,997 shares. Moreover, Westwood Hldg Grp Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Assetmark has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gluskin Sheff & owns 8,809 shares. State Street holds 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 8.18M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.02% or 197,838 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 31,320 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 142 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 11,091 shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) by 2,927 shares to 52,602 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $336.01M for 13.69 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.