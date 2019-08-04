Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Raised Its Holding by $472,175 as Market Valuation Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Boosted Its Position

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 2.02M shares traded or 24.96% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Caxton LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,100 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser invested in 3,905 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 4,176 shares. Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 19,325 are held by Pinnacle Limited Company. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.81% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 66,013 shares. Colrain Ltd Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,500 shares. 4.32M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 107,300 shares. Covington Inv Advisors owns 21,409 shares. South Texas Money Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Synovus Fincl holds 55,659 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Group accumulated 6,709 shares. Sterling Mgmt Lc holds 0.65% or 267,220 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 219,196 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com owns 100,563 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv holds 1,648 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc has invested 0.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 6,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 773,395 shares. 64,116 were reported by Citigroup. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,000 shares. Mitchell Group Inc reported 41,220 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 3,998 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 6,756 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors holds 0% or 4,805 shares. Pension Serv has 130,873 shares. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Papp L Roy Assoc invested in 2,768 shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares to 1,670 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,775 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).