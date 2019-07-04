Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Leucadia National Upped Its Position by $4.21 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Declined While Bloombergsen Has Increased Its Position

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 574,846 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 14,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,727 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.46 million, up from 426,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 790,069 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,566 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Investec Asset reported 59,642 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Pension holds 130,873 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1,800 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha owns 29,890 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 884,244 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 18,377 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.05% or 176,860 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 394,254 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 23,904 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 12,026 shares. Nordea Ab owns 8,182 shares. 37,668 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Moreover, Discovery Cap Mgmt Llc Ct has 2.57% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 243,100 shares. Kings Point has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China launches new web cleanup campaign amid fresh takedowns – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can the Crude Slump Dent Oil Production Volumes in America? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63,716 shares to 34,895 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 9,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,549 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Presents HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCA Holdings Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $28.14 million activity. $1.17M worth of stock was sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. CAMPBELL VICTOR L had sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90 million on Thursday, February 7. 200 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M. The insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63 million. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of stock or 33,670 shares.