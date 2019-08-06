Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Cut Position; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increased Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stake by $1.33 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 5,376 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 12,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90.28. About 1.60 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 166,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.45 lastly. It is down 7.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 100,563 shares. Intll Gp holds 0.02% or 55,239 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 0.18% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 18,361 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc stated it has 0.68% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Invsts owns 11.65 million shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na holds 0% or 469 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,414 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 397,555 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 24,668 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.27% or 17,688 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 159,267 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,569 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 6,178 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Co reported 237,094 shares stake.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A FANG ETF That Doesn’t Hold Many of Those Stocks Scoops Up Beyond Meat Shares – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Forecast 10% Upside For The Holdings of SPXT – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,946 shares to 735,946 shares, valued at $112.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 115,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 127,450 shares to 183,641 shares, valued at $14.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 97,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX).

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About K92 Mining Inc.’s (CVE:KNT) 54% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cenovus releases 2018 environmental, social & governance report Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cenovus Energy Cash Flow Will Jump Again – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cenovus: Storm Clouds Parting As Alberta Government Comes To The Rescue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.