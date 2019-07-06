Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Icahn Carl C Lowered Holding by $105.02 Million; Lyons Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $2.46 Million as Stock Value Declined

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.57 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.19 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.66M, down from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.27 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.69M for 13.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Group Inc reported 80 shares. Optimum Investment stated it has 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Texas Bancshares Tx has 8,646 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP invested in 0.02% or 4,383 shares. Geode Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 6,000 shares. Hodges has invested 0.92% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 44,546 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 9,042 were reported by Dean Invest Associate Limited. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.24% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 11,509 shares. Nomura Holdings Inc stated it has 62,294 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westwood Holding Grp Inc stated it has 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Meeder Asset Inc reported 225 shares.

