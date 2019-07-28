Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Icahn Carl C Has Cut Holding; Centre Asset Management Holding in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Cut by $687,420

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.19 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.66 million, down from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.01M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 68,000 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bridgewater LP stated it has 0.13% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). S&Co Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Pinnacle Associate owns 47,590 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser has 867 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 894,939 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 213 shares. Laffer Investments, Tennessee-based fund reported 86,739 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank reported 258 shares. 1.76M are held by Clal Enterprises Hldgs Limited. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 113,101 shares. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 67,624 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 13,779 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Upgrades Mosaic After Stock Falls Close To 10-Year Low – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Peter Boockvar: A Disastrous Planting Season Should See This Fertilizer Stock Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why The Mosaic Company Dropped 17.8% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. 2,089 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N..

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.46 million for 18.99 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,490 shares to 106,960 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 294,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 905,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy & Associate holds 0.05% or 2,768 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 21,483 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0.02% or 2,983 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 210 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 8,182 shares. Virtu Fin Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 4,616 shares stake. Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.48% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 14,100 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,169 shares. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) holds 0.63% or 9,170 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 1.68 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 12.81 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sum Up The Parts: SPHB Could Be Worth $49 – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Are FANG Stocks Hot Again? – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RCL, FANG – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Leveraged ETFs That Gained Double-Digits Halfway July – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.