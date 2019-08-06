Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Boosted Its Stake

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 2.07 million shares traded or 27.27% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 5.97 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/03/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: CoC Meet On Monnet Ispat rescheduled on ICICI Bank interventionCoC meet to vote on bid was to take place; 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – SCOPE OF PROBE TO BE COMPREHENSIVE; TO USE FORENSICS/EMAIL REVIEWS, RECORDAL OF STATEMENTS WHEREVER WARRANTED; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares to 611,344 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Mgmt stated it has 2,155 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 91,186 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Services Lc reported 0.67% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Scout Invs owns 193,567 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0.28% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 13.53 million shares. Hartline reported 7,740 shares. Welch Gp Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Drexel Morgan & has 3,065 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 449 are owned by Captrust Financial. Fincl Svcs Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 133 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 71,102 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 22,671 shares. Regions holds 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 7,964 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 31,174 shares. Cordasco Financial Net holds 0.01% or 106 shares in its portfolio.

