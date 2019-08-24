Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Corvex Management LP Increased Its Stake; Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Rose While Electron Capital Partners Has Increased by $21.99 Million Its Position

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21 million, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.78 million shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10 million, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 841,731 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $67.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,075 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 148,631 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 105,675 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 32,524 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 16 shares. Sterling Global Strategies Lc has invested 2.49% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,964 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 72,378 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 11,391 shares. Mufg Americas holds 25,634 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Electron Prns holds 11.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 692,065 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Sei Invs holds 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 61,717 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. $505,352 worth of stock was bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.