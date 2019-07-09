Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Corvex Management LP Increased Its Stake by $251.14 Million as Market Value Rose; Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Value Rose While Tcw Group Has Increased Holding by $5.50 Million

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21 million, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 804,283 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 203,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 861,781 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91 million, up from 658,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 5.58 million shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Company Thinks Its Stock Is the Best Thing It Could Buy These Days – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Middle East Tensions Drive US Oil Demand: 4 Likely Gainers – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China launches new web cleanup campaign amid fresh takedowns – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What is the NASDAQ FANG Group and Why Does it Matter? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For ConAgra Foods – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “George Soros Is Buying Conagra Brands. Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 06/27: (DOVA) (ZGNX) (OFG) (AAOI) (ACRS) (CAG) (RAD) (BA) (more) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28.

