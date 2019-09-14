Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Corvex Management LP Has Upped Holding by $30.65 Million as Share Price Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Carroll Financial Associates Has Upped Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, up from 1,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 283,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.86M, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.05 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why You Shouldnâ€™t Invest in the FANG Stocks – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 95,500 shares to 174,407 shares, valued at $51.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 135,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,613 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Acquisitive Alibaba Confronts Life Without Jack Ma – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,567 shares to 6,852 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Ii S&P Emerging Mkt Lowvolatility Port by 14,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,612 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (NYSE:OGE).

