Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Capital World Investors Decreased Stake; As Realpage (RP) Market Value Declined, Duquesne Family Office Increased Holding by $931,480

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 9,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 11.64M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 billion, down from 11.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $97.33. About 1.11M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 16,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 74,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 58,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 346,151 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd reported 1.50M shares stake. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.15 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Group Inc has invested 0.2% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 4.61M shares. 336,437 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 277,761 shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 1.05M shares. Investors holds 0.03% or 1.32M shares. Amp Cap Ltd holds 43,266 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Polar Asset Prtn has invested 0.38% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Street holds 0% or 1.05M shares. Westfield Capital Co LP accumulated 750,917 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Artisan Partners Partnership invested in 0.08% or 735,490 shares.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,300 shares to 234,000 shares, valued at $61.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,160 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.43 million shares to 11.83 million shares, valued at $1.93 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc Cl A by 2.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).