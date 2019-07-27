Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Trimmed Holding by $13.93 Million; As Endo International Plc (ENDP) Stock Value Declined, Diamond Hill Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 137,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,050 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.01M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Endo International Plc (ENDP) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 40,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Endo International Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $687.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 3.54 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 02/04/2018 – Endo International: On March 23 FDA Issued Draft Guidance Describing Procedures That FDA Intends to Follow; 17/04/2018 – Endo International Receives Paragraph IV Notification on Vasostrict; 16/04/2018 – Right On Brands (RTON) Forms Joint Venture To Launch ENDO Labs; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 08/05/2018 – ENDO REAFFIRMS YR REV, ADJ EBITDA, ADJ EPS VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio Of Generic Products From Endo International; 17/04/2018 – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT®; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: Agreed to Extend Temporary Litigation Stay for Additional 180 Days; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – UPON CLOSING, SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS WILL BECOME WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT OF PAR PHARMACEUTICAL

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 12.81 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28,536 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $24.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kelly Services Inc. (Cl A) (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 28,967 shares to 291,463 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BABY) by 46,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,058 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Cl B (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.

